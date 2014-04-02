Video

Charlie Chaplin was "one of the most significant figures in the 20th century, and arguably a figure of world history", biographer Peter Ackroyd has said.

Mr Ackroyd, who has written acclaimed biographies of Londoners such as Dickens, Blake and Turner, has now turned to Charlie Chaplin, who he regards as the first global celebrity.

Chaplin rose from humble beginnings in South London to reach a film audience of 300 million.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 2nd April 2014.