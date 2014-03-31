Video

Kate Winslet has said she is happy to have made a movie her children may actually want to watch.

The mum of three said her two elder children had only seen half of one of her movies.

She was speaking at the European premiere of Divergent, the film adaptation of a bestselling teen thriller.

Shailene Woodley, stars alongside Winslet in the film, which is the first of three movies, based on the Divergent trilogy.