James Bond cars go on show at London Film Museum
More than 50 vehicles from the James Bond films are on display at the London Film Museum as part of a Bond in Motion show.
The classic Aston Martin and the underwater Lotus are among some of the stars of the show. In addition the Rolls-Royce Phantom III from Goldfinger is expected to please Bond fans.
Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli explained why these special vehicles are a key part of the James Bond mystique.
18 Mar 2014
