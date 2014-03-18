Video

More than 50 vehicles from the James Bond films are on display at the London Film Museum as part of a Bond in Motion show.

The classic Aston Martin and the underwater Lotus are among some of the stars of the show. In addition the Rolls-Royce Phantom III from Goldfinger is expected to please Bond fans.

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli explained why these special vehicles are a key part of the James Bond mystique.