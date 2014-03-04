NASA and JAXA astronauts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Astronauts send congratulations to Gravity

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station send congratulations to the producers of Gravity for their Oscars success.

The three men, Mike Hopkins, Rick Mastracchio and Koichi Wakata said they "know a little bit about gravity".

The film took seven Academy Awards, including Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron.

  • 04 Mar 2014
Go to next video: Gravity's Oscar-winning sound