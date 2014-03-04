Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Astronauts send congratulations to Gravity
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station send congratulations to the producers of Gravity for their Oscars success.
The three men, Mike Hopkins, Rick Mastracchio and Koichi Wakata said they "know a little bit about gravity".
The film took seven Academy Awards, including Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron.
-
04 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-26432594/astronauts-send-congratulations-to-gravityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window