Acclaimed French director Alain Resnais, whose film career spanned more than 60 years, has died in Paris at the age of 91.

Resnais was often associated with French New Wave cinema but he also embraced modernism and surrealism. His most famous films include Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959).

His last film, The Life of Riley - based on an Alan Ayckbourn play - premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2014.