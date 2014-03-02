Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alain Resnais, French New Wave director, dies at 91
Acclaimed French director Alain Resnais, whose film career spanned more than 60 years, has died in Paris at the age of 91.
Resnais was often associated with French New Wave cinema but he also embraced modernism and surrealism. His most famous films include Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959).
His last film, The Life of Riley - based on an Alan Ayckbourn play - premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2014.
-
02 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-26407401/alain-resnais-french-new-wave-director-dies-at-91Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window