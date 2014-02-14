Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Outside Source: BBC touch screen links people to news
A new programme which plans to give viewers a far greater role in the BBC's story-telling process, is due to launch on BBC World News television on 17 February.
Outside Source (OS) will open up the BBC newsroom and reveal the latest feeds and information as they come in.
Presenter Ros Atkins demonstrates how the new OS touch screen, the centrepiece of the programme, will make it possible.
Outside Source is on air Monday-Thursday at 1800GMT.
14 Feb 2014
