Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jimi Hendrix and me: Former girlfriend Kathy Etchingham's story
In 1966, Kathy Etchingham, a DJ and hairdresser, walked into a London nightclub and met Jimi Hendrix.
She recalls her time as Jimi Hendrix's girlfriend including the occasion they argued over mashed potatoes which inspired the rock legend to write The Wind Cries Mary.
Witness is a World Service radio programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.
Produced and Directed by Claire Tailyour
-
19 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-26128596/jimi-hendrix-and-me-former-girlfriend-kathy-etchingham-s-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window