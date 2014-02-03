Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fake Chagall: Owner takes 'action' to stop burning
A businessman who paid £100,000 for a work by the Russian artist Marc Chagall has been told it is a fake.
Martin Lang is having to resort to court action to stop it from being destroyed.
Will Gompertz reports.
-
03 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-26022569/fake-chagall-owner-takes-action-to-stop-burningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window