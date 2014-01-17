Chiwetel Ejiofor
12 Years a slave actor: 'Nominations kept coming our way'

Chiwetel Ejiofor, who has been nominated to win the best actor award at this year's Oscars, has told the BBC that it was "thrilling" that the nominations kept coming.

Mr Ejiofor was nominated for his performance in the 12 Years a Slave, which received nine Oscar nominations including best director and picture.

