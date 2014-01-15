Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lena Dunham: Girls returns for third series
Girls, the hit comedy series which focuses on the lives of four Brooklyn twenty-somethings, is returning for a third series.
Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, spoke to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba.
-
15 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-25753206/lena-dunham-girls-returns-for-third-seriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window