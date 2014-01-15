Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham: Girls returns for third series

Girls, the hit comedy series which focuses on the lives of four Brooklyn twenty-somethings, is returning for a third series.

Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, spoke to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba.

  • 15 Jan 2014
