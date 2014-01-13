Natalie Gumede in the Strictly Come Dancing final
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Strictly goes dancing around the UK

After enjoying some of the highest TV viewing figures of last year, Strictly Come Dancing - complete with its celebrities, professional dancers and of course judges - is taking to the road.

Entertainment correspondent Brenda Emmanus dropped in on rehearsals for the "Strictly Tour" - to see how final preparations were going

  • 13 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Abbey Clancy named Strictly winner