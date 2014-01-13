Strictly goes dancing around the UK

Media player
After enjoying some of the highest TV viewing figures of last year, Strictly Come Dancing - complete with its celebrities, professional dancers and of course judges - is taking to the road.
Entertainment correspondent Brenda Emmanus dropped in on rehearsals for the "Strictly Tour" - to see how final preparations were going
13 Jan 2014
