British director Steve McQueen has said he was compelled to make a "global tale" out of the memoirs of Solomon Northup - a black musician sold into slavery in the US in 1841.

The film, 12 Years a Slave, is being tipped for the Oscars success and could make McQueen the first black film-maker to win best director.

He told Newsnight's Kirsty Wark about the film.