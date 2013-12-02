Media player
Miquita: I denied being in debt
In February 2013, the television presenter Miquita Oliver filed for bankruptcy over unpaid tax bills. Now she's been finding out about the lengths some young people are going to, to cope with their financial worries.
Miquita's made a documentary for BBC Three, exploring why many young adults are taking out payday loans. During filming, she went undercover to investigate the industry.
Oliver spoke to BBC Breakfast about her experience.
02 Dec 2013
