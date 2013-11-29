Media player
Coronation Street: Timelapse video shows construction
TV's longest running soap, Coronation Street, is moving. After more than 20 years, the residents of Weatherfield will soon be wandering up to a brand new Rovers Return near Salford Quays.
Its old home was at the Granada studios in Manchester, and designers have had to rebuild the set cobble by cobble. It has been a closely guarded secret - until now.
Builders have painstakingly recreated its current set. But the new houses and buildings are bigger than they were originally so filming can take place inside.
29 Nov 2013
