Video

Cerys Matthews meets Bill Medley, singer in American duo The Righteous Brothers.

The Righteous Brothers track You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' was a number one in the US and in Britain in 1965, having battled it out with Cilla Black's rendition of the same song.

Cilla's version was produced by George Martin and she was managed at the time by Brian Epstein. The Righteous Brothers were looked after in the UK by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham, who took out adverts in the UK music press declaring their version of the song 'the greatest record ever made'. It featured the legendary Wall of Sound production by Phil Spector.

Cerys Matthews was presenting for The One Show: viewers can watch the piece and studio discussion on 11 December, 2013 at 19:00 GMT on BBC One.