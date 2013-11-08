Video

Lang Lang has revealed how one of his first piano teachers suggested he "think about something else" other than becoming a pianist.

He has gone on to become one of the most recognisable faces in music and has performed for Barack Obama and the Queen as well as a TV audience of five billion at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He told BBC Breakfast about his International Music Foundation and the "overwhelming" sensation of being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world.