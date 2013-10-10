Video

Crime writer and former tabloid reporter Val McDermid has written 30 books, including recently one for children.

But it is her novels featuring characters Tony Hill and Carol Jordan, which she is best known for, after they were adapted for ITV's Wire in the Blood series.

Cross and Burn is the latest and eighth book in the series.

McDermid tells the BBC's Nick Higham how she often has to "re-group" in between her Wire in the Blood novels by writing other stories.