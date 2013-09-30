Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carey Mulligan on her love of Folk music
Carey Mulligan stars in the new film Inside Llewyn Davis which tells the story of a young musician trying to make it as a folk artist in the 1960's.
Mulligan's husband, Marcus Mumford, was also involved in the film, writing one of the songs on the soundtrack.
Carey describes her character in the film, Jean.
Clips courtesy of CBS films
-
30 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window