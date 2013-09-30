Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan on her love of Folk music

Carey Mulligan stars in the new film Inside Llewyn Davis which tells the story of a young musician trying to make it as a folk artist in the 1960's.

Mulligan's husband, Marcus Mumford, was also involved in the film, writing one of the songs on the soundtrack.

Carey describes her character in the film, Jean.

