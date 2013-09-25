Media player
Taylor Swift hangs out with Romeo and Juliet
Taylor Swift attended the Hollywood premiere of the latest film version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
Swift who is friends with the stars Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth, posed for photos ahead of the screening.
The film has been written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and is directed by Carole Carlei.
25 Sep 2013
