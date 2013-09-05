Media player
Glee star gets Hollywood star
Glee star Jane Lynch has unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Her name is now cemented onto the boulevard's 2,505th star.
Jane was taking time out of filming Glee's new series. which pays tribute to cast member Cory Monteith, who died in July.
05 Sep 2013
