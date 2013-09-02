Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lady Gaga: 'I feared I'd never be able to perform again'
Lady Gaga has revealed she feared she would never be able to perform again before undergoing surgery on her hip joint.
Speaking to the BBC's Charlie Stayt, she also discusses the inspiration for her new record Applause, why she loves being an entertainer and how her "muscles are still waking up" following her recent operation.
-
02 Sep 2013
