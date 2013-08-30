Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Curtis on 'personal' film About Time
Screenwriter and director Richard Curtis has explained the personal motivation behind what he says will be his final film.
About Time tells the story of a young man who discovers he can time-travel, and what he chooses to do with that power.
Curtis told BBC Breakfast that he was "trying to make a film about how we can treasure every normal day of our lives".
-
30 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-23896517/richard-curtis-on-personal-film-about-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window