Zissman: 'I've ditched the apostrophe'

Star of the BBC's The Apprentice, Luisa Zissman, has defended her decision to ditch the apostrophe from the name of her new baking accessories business.

Zissman surprised her Twitter followers by asking: "Is it Bakers Toolkit or Baker's Toolkit with an apostrophe?".

In the end Zissman, who was runner-up in this year's show, plumped for doing without the punctuation mark because "I like the look of bakers".

She told BBC 5 live that she thought people had over-reacted to the move.

"I've ditched the apostrophe. You look at big brands, like Waterstones, who famously ditched their apostrophe last year - it's about marketing, about the look and feel of a brand, and I just don't think it's necessary."