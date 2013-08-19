Matt Damon
Matt Damon: Elysium a 'metaphor for immigration'

It's sixteen years since the actor Matt Damon made his breakthrough in Good Will Hunting, the film he co-wrote with his childhood friend, Ben Affleck.

Today, he is one of Hollywood's most sought after leading men, and has even been voted the world's sexiest man.

He spoke to the BBC's Susannah Reid about his new movie, the science fiction film Elysium.

