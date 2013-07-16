Video

One of the bloodiest battles ever fought on English soil was between the Houses of York and Lancaster at Towton in the north of the country in 1461.

A field in Yorkshire where the battle took place has been temporarily turned into a theatre by Shakespeare's Globe, where the company is performing Henry VI, parts one, two and three.

It is part of a unique tour showcasing the three parts of the play on the battlefields they mention.

Colin Paterson reports.