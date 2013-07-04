Video

Singer Bernie Nolan has died at the age of 52 following a long battle with breast cancer.

Bernie was the lead singer with The Nolan Sisters, who had a string of hits during the seventies, including Don't Make Waves and I'm In The Mood For Dancing.

She left the act in 1994 to concentrate on her acting career and starred in Blood Brothers on the stage and Brookside and The Bill on television.

Here she can be seen performing I'm In The Mood For Dancing on Top Of The Pops in 1979.