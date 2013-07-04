Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Singer Bernie Nolan dies at the age of 52
Singer Bernie Nolan has died at the age of 52 following a long battle with breast cancer.
Bernie was the lead singer with The Nolan Sisters, who had a string of hits during the seventies, including Don't Make Waves and I'm In The Mood For Dancing.
She left the act in 1994 to concentrate on her acting career and starred in Blood Brothers on the stage and Brookside and The Bill on television.
Here she can be seen performing I'm In The Mood For Dancing on Top Of The Pops in 1979.
-
04 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window