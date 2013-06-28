Video

The cast and crew of the first British production of A Season in the Congo have spoken of the impact a visit to the country had on them.

The play, being staged at London's Young Vic theatre, charts the rise and fall of charismatic leader Patrice Lumumba who, in 1960, freed his country from Belgian rule - only to be deposed and tortured after just 12 weeks.

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and director Joe Wright visited the Democratic Republic of Congo with Oxfam as part of their preparation.

Rebecca Jones reports.