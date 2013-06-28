Media player
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor made OBE
Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has been appointed OBE for his services to drama and charity.
The Star Wars and Trainspotting star has received critical acclaim for theatre roles in Guys and Dolls and Othello, as well as for his work in film and television.
McGregor, 42, has also been an ambassador for the children's charity Unicef since 2004, when he visited a number of its projects in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Mongolia as part of his round-the world motorcycle trip, Long Way Round.
28 Jun 2013
