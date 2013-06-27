Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the Author: Katerina Cosgrove
In this week's Meet the Author, Australian novelist Katerina Cosgrove explains why she has chosen to write about the Armenian genocide and the civil war in Beirut in the 1980s.
The author speaks to Nick Higham about Bone Ash Sky, which she says explores a "forgotten history" and reveals her next novel will be a post-apocalyptic eco-thriller.
-
27 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window