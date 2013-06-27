Australian novelist Katerina Cosgrove
Meet the Author: Katerina Cosgrove

In this week's Meet the Author, Australian novelist Katerina Cosgrove explains why she has chosen to write about the Armenian genocide and the civil war in Beirut in the 1980s.

The author speaks to Nick Higham about Bone Ash Sky, which she says explores a "forgotten history" and reveals her next novel will be a post-apocalyptic eco-thriller.

  • 27 Jun 2013
