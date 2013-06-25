Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in West End debut

The stage production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the newest musical to launch in the West End.

Staged by the Oscar winning director, Sam Mendes, it has cost £10m to produce.

But will it live up to the hype?

The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz reports.

  • 25 Jun 2013
