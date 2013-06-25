Media player
Anthony Hopkins couldn't resist 'dangerous' role in Red 2
Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren and Anthony Hopkins talk about working together on Red 2.
The action comedy sees Bruce Willis reprise his role as a former black-ops CIA agent Frank Moses who cannot seem to stay retired.
The cast spoke about the new film and why they were delighted to welcome a new cast member to the team.
25 Jun 2013
