Steve Carell: 'Fun cameos in Anchorman 2'
Actor Steve Carell is set to return as Ron Burgundy's sidekick Brick in the upcoming Anchorman sequel.
The 50-year-old is also re-visiting the animated character of Gru in Despicable Me 2.
He told BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt about his latest big screen roles.
21 Jun 2013
