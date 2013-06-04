Media player
Slumdog Millionaire author Vikas Swarup on latest book
Vikas Swarup's debut novel Q and A was adapted into the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.
Despite the success of the story, he has never given up the day job as an Indian diplomat in Japan.
He told the BBC's Mishal Husain why, and about the creative process and his latest book The Accidental Apprentice.
04 Jun 2013
