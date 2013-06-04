Media player
Malorie Blackman on how books changed her life
The new Children's Laureate, Malorie Blackman, has warned the education secretary, Michael Gove, that there is a perception that he does not listen to teachers and that children are suffering.
Malorie Blackman, an award-winning writer for teenagers, takes over from Julia Donaldson as laureate for two years.
The post promotes books and reading for young people. BBC Arts correspondent, Rebecca Jones spoke to her.
04 Jun 2013
