For the first time in many years Iraqi artists who live and work in the country are being represented at the Venice Biennale.
They want to counter the negative impression of their homeland.
The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz went to the pavilion hear from one of the artists who grew up in a family of shepherds in the remote hills of the Kurdistan region, Jamal Penjweny.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 30 May 2013.
03 Jun 2013
