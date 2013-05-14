Media player
Rare Beatles guitar to be auctioned
An American auction house is selling an electric guitar played by John Lennon and George Harrison at the height of the Beatles' fame.
The VOX custom built guitar is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000, it was played during the Magical Mystery Tour period.
Other items in the sale include a jacket worn by Michael Jackson and a cape designed and made for Elvis Presley.
Martin Nolan from the auction house explains how unique the pieces are.
14 May 2013
These are external links and will open in a new window