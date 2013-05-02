Video

It is the first thing that catches your eye before you pick up a book in a shop or library, or click on the digital thumbnail online, but what is it that makes a great book cover?

With British publishers reporting record sales for 2012, it is important for authors to stand out from the crowd.

BBC News visited HarperCollins publishers in London to find out how the book cover for Nathan Filer's debut novel was created.

Video journalists: Rachel Curtis and Dhruti Shah