Kara Tointon first came to television screens as Eastenders' Dawn Swann.

After four years as the troubled barmaid, she then turned her attention to dancing, eventually being crowned Strictly's winner in 2010.

Since hanging up her dancing shoes and returning to acting, she has been focusing on the stage.

Her latest role is in Alan Ayckbourn's West End play, Relatively Speaking.

Kara spoke to BBC Breakfast about how her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing saved her acting career.