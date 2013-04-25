Director general Tony Hall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tony Hall: BBC to cap management redundancy pay

The new director general of the BBC, Tony Hall, has said he wants to introduce a cap of £150,000 on redundancy and severance pay offs for senior management.

Giving evidence to the Culture Select Committee, Lord Hall acknowledged that the level of some payments had been not been right and said the corporation had to deal with the problem.

  • 25 Apr 2013
Go to next video: Tony Hall: BBC has to rebuild trust