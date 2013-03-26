Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Martin Freeman: 'Acting is a terrible career choice'
Martin Freeman says acting is a terrible career choice unless you really love it.
The film star was speaking on the red carpet ahead of collecting Best Actor at the Empire Awards.
The film Skyfall was the big winner of the evening, scooping Best Film and Best Director.
Iron Man 3 star Rebecca Hall, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland also spoke to Sophie van Brugen about why acting can sometimes be a difficult career choice.
-
26 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-21940659/martin-freeman-acting-is-a-terrible-career-choiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window