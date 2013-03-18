Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The first headlines read by Sophie Raworth from New Broadcasting House
The BBC has begun broadcasting its UK TV news service from a purpose built building in central London.
-
18 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-21833431/the-first-headlines-read-by-sophie-raworth-from-new-broadcasting-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window