As the Tate Modern hosts a major retrospective of Roy Lichtenstein, this film looks at reactions to his work in 1968.

At the time, the idea of using comic-book images as subject matter for art was new and controversial.

The film includes off-screen interviews with the artist and visitors to the exhibition.

