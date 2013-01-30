Luke Treadaway
Video

Curious play transfers to West End

The National Theatre's critically-acclaimed staging of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is transferring to the West End in March.

Luke Treadaway reprises his role as 15-year-old Christopher Boone, a maths genius with Asperger's Syndrome.

Niamh Cusack and Treadaway told BBC Breakfast about the production.

