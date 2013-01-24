Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Quvenzhane Wallis: Youngest best actress Oscar nominee
Quvenzhane Wallis, 9, is the youngest best actress nominee in Academy Awards history.
The Beasts of the Southern Wild star is up against Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Emmanuelle Riva and Naomi Watts.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News on Saturday at 13:30 GMT and Sunday at 00:30, 07:30 and 20:30 GMT
-
24 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-21163941/quvenzhane-wallis-youngest-best-actress-oscar-nomineeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window