Quvenzhane Wallis
Video

Quvenzhane Wallis: Youngest best actress Oscar nominee

Quvenzhane Wallis, 9, is the youngest best actress nominee in Academy Awards history.

The Beasts of the Southern Wild star is up against Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Emmanuelle Riva and Naomi Watts.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.

  • 24 Jan 2013
