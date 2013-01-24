Video

Quvenzhane Wallis, 9, is the youngest best actress nominee in Academy Awards history.

The Beasts of the Southern Wild star is up against Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Emmanuelle Riva and Naomi Watts.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.

