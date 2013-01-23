Kathryn Bigelow
Zero Dark Thirty director Kathryn Bigelow on Oscar snub

Kathryn Bigelow admits the controversy surrounding her film Zero Dark Thirty may have been the reason she missed out on an Oscar nomination for best director.

The film is up for five Academy Awards, including best picture, but Bigelow, who was the first woman to win the best director Oscar for 2009's The Hurt Locker, is not in contention.

She spoke to the BBC's Emma Saunders.

