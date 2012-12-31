Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Art student creates sketches for every day in 2012
An art student has created a different sketch featuring somebody from the news for every day in 2012.
Gideon Summerfield used his drawings to capture people from events including the Queen's Jubilee and the London Olympics.
However, the 17-year-old told BBC Breakfast that the drawings which were most memorable to him throughout the year were the artists who inspired him most.
-
31 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-20874325/art-student-creates-sketches-for-every-day-in-2012Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window