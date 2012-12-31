Sketches
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Art student creates sketches for every day in 2012

An art student has created a different sketch featuring somebody from the news for every day in 2012.

Gideon Summerfield used his drawings to capture people from events including the Queen's Jubilee and the London Olympics.

However, the 17-year-old told BBC Breakfast that the drawings which were most memorable to him throughout the year were the artists who inspired him most.

  • 31 Dec 2012
Go to next video: What was 2012 Word of the Year?