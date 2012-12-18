Katherine Jenkins
Katherine Jenkins: 'I'm really not a dancer'

Classical singer Katherine Jenkins says she is "really not a dancer", despite her special performance during BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday.

Earlier in 2012 she competed in the US television show Dancing with the Stars and finished in second place.

Her comments prompted BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull to 'agree' that she "really can't dance".

