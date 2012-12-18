Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Katherine Jenkins: 'I'm really not a dancer'
Classical singer Katherine Jenkins says she is "really not a dancer", despite her special performance during BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday.
Earlier in 2012 she competed in the US television show Dancing with the Stars and finished in second place.
Her comments prompted BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull to 'agree' that she "really can't dance".
Footage courtesy of Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One
-
18 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window