Video

Actress Elizabeth McGovern speaks to BBC Breakfast about her singing career.

McGovern stars as Lady Cora, Countess of Grantham, in the television series Downton Abbey which is going into its fourth series.

McGovern is also a singer-songwriter and in 2008 she began fronting the band Sadie and the Hotheads, she told Bill and Susanna about how she started her band and what she predicts for Downton's future.

Clips courtesy of ITV1