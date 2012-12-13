The defaced Mark Rothko painting
Wlodzimierz Umaniec jailed for defacing Rothko painting

A man has been jailed for two years for defacing a Mark Rothko painting at London's Tate Modern gallery.

Wlodzimierz Umaniec, 26, had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property valued at more than £5,000.

Judge Roger Chapple described Mr Umaniec's actions, which he claimed he did in the name of an artistic movement called 'yellowism', as an "entirely deliberate, planned and intentional" act of vandalism.

  • 13 Dec 2012
