Sir Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, former Spice Girl Mel C and Gerry Marsden are among the star line-up on a charity single supporting the Hillsborough campaign.

The cover of The Hollies' 1969 hit He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother is favourite to be Christmas number one.

The song had its first play in Liverpool in front of families of victims of the 1989 disaster. Colin Paterson reports.